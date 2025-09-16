Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,747,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $64,636,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth $54,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after purchasing an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Argus started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Rollins Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ROL opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

