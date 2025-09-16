Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Qualys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,881.20. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $134,640.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,494,337.68. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $5,976,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wall Street Zen cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

