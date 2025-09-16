Lpwm LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Lpwm LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 225,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 162,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $300.62.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

