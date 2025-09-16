Lpwm LLC Acquires 11,258 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMill Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.