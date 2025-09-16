Sen. John Boozman Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on August 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

