7,395 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ExlService by 51.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The firm had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

