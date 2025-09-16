Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $410,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

