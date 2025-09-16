Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 0.3%

HRMY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

