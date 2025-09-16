Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.