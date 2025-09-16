Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG Holdings Raised by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%.The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.