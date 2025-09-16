Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 138,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6,440.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 198,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.3%

CHT stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.