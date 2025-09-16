Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HSBC by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.