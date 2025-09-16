iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF $IBTL Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $650,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IBTL opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0691 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.