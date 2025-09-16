Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 483,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,918,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,006,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,856,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

