Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $30,097,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,074,272.95. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $57,027,469.40. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $188,798,155 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

