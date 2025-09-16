Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.80 and traded as low as C$25.37. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 80,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.80.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

