Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.49. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 27,494 shares trading hands.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $155.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.40.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- About the Markup Calculator
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.