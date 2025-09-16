Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$257.30 and traded as low as C$235.55. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$235.79, with a volume of 340,877 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$280.00 to C$308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$286.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$265.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$257.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$257.30. The stock has a market cap of C$106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$269.21, for a total value of C$2,320,816.31. Corporate insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.

