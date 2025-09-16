Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.74 and traded as high as C$44.22. Quebecor shares last traded at C$43.80, with a volume of 574,760 shares.

QBR.B has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.74. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

