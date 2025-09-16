Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.79 and traded as low as $29.17. Weyco Group shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 12,196 shares changing hands.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Weyco Group by 172.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

