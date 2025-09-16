SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. SJM shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM
SJM Stock Performance
SJM Company Profile
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SJM
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.