SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. SJM shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

