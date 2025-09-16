SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2025

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHFGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. SJM shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

SJM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

SJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.