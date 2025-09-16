Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.84. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 38,628 shares changing hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$68.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Maheu sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$33,660.00. 24.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

