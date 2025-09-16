ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
ARB Stock Performance
Shares of ARBFF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. ARB has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $27.28.
About ARB
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARB
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.