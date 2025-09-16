ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ARB Stock Performance

Shares of ARBFF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. ARB has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Get ARB alerts:

About ARB

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.