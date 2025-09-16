UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1786.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,700,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,428,597.33. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,969,372. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in UiPath by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

