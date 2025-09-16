B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as high as C$6.34. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 15,147,650 shares.

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.29%.

In other B2Gold news, insider Randall Chatwin sold 7,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$214,260.67. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 44,102 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$235,945.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned -1,405 shares in the company, valued at C($7,516.75). The trade was a 103.29% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 51,117 shares of company stock worth $273,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

