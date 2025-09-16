ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in August

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,520,800 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the August 15th total of 1,014,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.7 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

ASCCF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. ASICS has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.