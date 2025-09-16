Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 374,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,744.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,744.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $72.86.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

