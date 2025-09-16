ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 42.5% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of ADMT stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
