Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

