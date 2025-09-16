Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2025

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.