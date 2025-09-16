Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.