JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CIO George Laucks Xanders Sells 4,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $93,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Laucks Xanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, George Laucks Xanders sold 2,750 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $64,570.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBG SMITH Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.00.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

