SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) CEO Purchases $72,000.00 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.76. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Frank Martell bought 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Frank Martell purchased 120,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Frank Martell purchased 130,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Frank Martell acquired 100,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Frank Martell bought 150,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00.

SMRT opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 46.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SmartRent by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,657,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 430.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 245.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 973,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 692,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

