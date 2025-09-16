Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2025 – SentinelOne had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2025 – SentinelOne had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at New Street Research.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2025 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2025 – SentinelOne had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

8/5/2025 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/18/2025 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 579,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,116.83. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $425,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 928,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,769,339.47. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,217 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

