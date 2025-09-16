Matthew Aitken Sells 76,910 Shares of IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Aitken sold 76,910 shares of IVE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.96, for a total transaction of A$227,884.33.
IVE Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11.
IVE Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 309.0%. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.
About IVE Group
IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.
Featured Articles
