JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Evan Regan-Levine Sells 5,714 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) insider Evan Regan-Levine sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $134,964.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.33. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.00.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

