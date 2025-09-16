RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis Sells 2,151 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBA stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in RB Global by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in RB Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

