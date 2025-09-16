Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Buys 11,900 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $83,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 623,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,690.96. This trade represents a 1.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 19,783 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $138,283.17.

On Thursday, September 11th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 325 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,262.00.

On Thursday, July 24th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 66,423 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $379,275.33.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 49,302 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $282,993.48.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 13,123 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,389.12.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 537.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,311.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PASG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Passage Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $260.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Passage Bio to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

