Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $73,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,230,000 after buying an additional 897,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after buying an additional 700,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

