Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $153,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.2% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $1,498,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,612,000 after purchasing an additional 62,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,411 shares of company stock worth $32,430,724 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $250.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average is $225.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

