Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $116.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

