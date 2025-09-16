Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,653,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,714,000 after purchasing an additional 268,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,660,000 after acquiring an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

