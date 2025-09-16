AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

