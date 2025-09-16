Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

