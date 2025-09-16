Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,582 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12,361.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,175,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,520,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,111,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,191,000 after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,470,000 after acquiring an additional 144,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

EMB stock opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.