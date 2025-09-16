Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $585,502.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,974.40. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

