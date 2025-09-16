Webster Bank N. A. Sells 72 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $464.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

