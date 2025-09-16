Webster Bank N. A. Sells 4,740 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $790,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.3% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

