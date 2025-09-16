Webster Bank N. A. Sells 705 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $135.25 and a twelve month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

