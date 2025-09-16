iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.