Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

